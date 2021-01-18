Frances Hiti Ambrozich, 89, passed away in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Frances was born in Sparta, Minn., in 1931 as the 11th of 12 children to Frank and Annie Hiti. She was a proud alum of the Gilbert, Minn., School System and at the age of 23, Frances moved to Los Angeles, Calif. Here she met Frank Ambrozich at “The Elbow Room” in Fontana, Calif., and they soon married at The Sacred Heart Church in Los Angeles in 1965. She worked for the City of Los Angeles and its Mayors Poulson, Yorty and Bradley from 1955 to 1985. She then worked for the Los Angeles City Fire Department in administration until her retirement in 1988. Mrs. Ambrozich was dedicated to her Slovenian heritage, an avid soprano singer and lover of Polka music, a volunteer and member of St. Luke’s (Temple City) and St. Bonaventure (Huntington Beach).
She is survived by her son, Gary; daughter, Janet; grandsons, Dean and Kurt; brother, Charles Hiti; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at noon Friday, Jan. 22, in the Gilbert Cemetery with Deacon Dan Schultz officiating.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
