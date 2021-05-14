Frances ‘Cisco’ Isham

Frances “Cisco” Isham, 71, of Nett Lake, Minn., passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

A wake will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the Nett Lake Government and Services Center.

The Traditional Service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 18, also at the center.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Isham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries