Frances Bridget Butchert, 92, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at her home.
She was born Dec. 21, 1929, in Malmo, Neb., to Frank and Frances (Zetocha) Kubena. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Meadowlands, later relocating to Little Swan. She attended Toivola High School, where in the 10th grade she was elected Homecoming Queen. She graduated Valedictorian of her class. On Sept. 17,1949, Frances was joined in marriage to Robert William Butchert at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Meadowlands. Frances worked as an LPN in Hibbing General Hospital. Following her career as a nurse she worked briefly as a legal secretary for Arvid Nasi, then later went on to be a secretary at the Hibbing Hospital for the Maintenance Department. In her later years, she worked at Kiddie Karousel Day Care in Hibbing. Frances was a member of St. Leo’s and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Frances is survived by her sons, Anthony (Mary) Butchert, Eau Claire, Wis., David (Mary Jane) Butchert, Artesia, Calif.; sister, Marion Prebich, Hibbing, Minn.; grandchildren, Marie (Adam) Kolo, Patricia (Chris) Polascik; and great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Hudson Kolo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Frances; husband, Robert; siblings: Cecelia Mancheski, George Kubena, Ernest Kubena, Lillian Larva, Raymond Kubena and Jerry Kubena.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service Saturday, Feb. 12, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Following the visitation Rev. Fr. Dan Weiske will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing, Minn.
