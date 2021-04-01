Floyd L. Anderson, 75, of Nashwauk, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Silver Bay.
He was born Nov. 18, 1945, to Floyd and Evelyn (Yingling) Anderson in Grand Rapids, Minn. After Floyd graduated high school he went on to earn his degree in aircraft maintenance. Floyd served his country in the Army during Vietnam as an aircraft mechanic and gunner in combat. He married MaryLou Demings in 1996. Floyd loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors and riding ATV. He also liked looking at pictures and talking about old cars.
Floyd is survived by his wife, MaryLou; children, Tammy Godec of North Branch, Minn., Steve (Kristi Skalsky) Anderson of Hibbing, Minn., and Kristopher (Krista Perreault) Anderson of Coleraine, Minn.; sister, Joan Pedolsky of Hibbing; grandchildren: Nikolas Godec, Hanna Anderson, Zoe Anderson, Hunter Anderson, Owen Anderson, Fiona Anderson and Harmony Anderson; numerous aunts, uncles, niece, nephew and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Evelyn.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
