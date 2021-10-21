Floyd George Heikkila, 90, of Virginia passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Waterview Pines in Virginia.
Floyd was born on April 2, 1931, to John and Lempi (Maki) Heikkila in Wuori Township. He was a U. S Army veteran of the Korean War, serving in Germany as an Anti-Aircraft Radar Specialist and was honorably discharged in 1954.
He was united in marriage to Norma Johnson on Sept. 24, 1955. Floyd worked for St. Louis County for many years and then owned and operated the Arrowhead Bar in Virginia for 13 years.
Floyd was a member of AAD Temple Shrine and was a charter member of Vera-Saba Shrine Sno-Sled Patrol. He enjoyed gardening, going for walks and fishing. Floyd was a good-hearted and a kind man, who always had time to lend a helping hand.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Leroy (Blanche) Johnson and Gene Adams.
Floyd is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Norma; daughters, Terri (Ross) Jacobsen, Vicki (Bill) Novak; four grandchildren, Stacy (Jeremy) Paun, Megan Jacobsen, Scott (Renae) Novak and Erin Jacobsen; seven great-grandchildren, Ashton, Avery, Skyler, Zoey, Lillian, Ryker, and Tatum; sister, Darlene Adams; sister-in-law, JoCarol (Ivan) Haugen; and many relatives and friends.
Private family services were held on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia with Pastor Erik Roth officiating.
Burial, with military rites accorded by the Virginia Servicemen’s Honor Guard, was in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
