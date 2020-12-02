Florence (Flossie) Rita Banashak of Chisholm, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 24, 2020 at the age of 80.
Flossie was born in Cherry on May 13, 1940, to Sophie and Onnie Sandback. She was raised in Chisholm, where she graduated from high school. After graduation, she moved to Minneapolis, where she met her husband, Stan Banashak. She resided in Chisholm for most of her life.
Flossie was a dedicated mother and treasured her children, embracing every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Gran to her grandchildren, Nicholas and Michael. Flossie also loved her dog - Digger. She had a loving, caring heart that was felt by many.
Flossie is survived by her children, Mark Banashak (Gary), Gregory Banashak, and Vicki Radotich; grandchildren, Nicholas Radotich and Michael Radotich; sisters, Ruthie Birdsall, Peggy Sandback, and Vicky Sandback; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Onnie and Sophie; husband, Stanley; and brothers, Al Sandback and Lenny Sandback.
A private mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating.
