Florian M. Dols, 94, of Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Virginia.
He was born on Nov. 28, 1926, to John and Anna (Rodamacher) Dols in Stewart, Minn. He was raised in Sauk Center, and had been a resident of Virginia since 1951. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII.
Florian is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Larry) Lackner of Virginia; son, Edward (MaDonna) Dols of Sartell; sister, Teresa Pelzer of St. Cloud; brothers, Lawrence (Donna) Dols of Brainerd, John (Darlene) Dols of Sauk Center; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Luella; sister, Rosella Roering; brothers: Raymond, Virgel, Leonard, Ewald and Germain.
The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood for the wonderful and compassionate care that he received.
Private Family Services will be held with the Rev. Fr. Brandan Moravitz officiating.
Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral home in Virginia.
