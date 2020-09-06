Florence Ruth Koski, 93, of Britt, Minn., died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
She was born to Hilda and Nestor Kauppila in Mountain Iron, Minn., on Feb. 21, 1927, where she grew up attending school and graduating with the class of 1945. She attended Duluth State Teachers College (UMD) pursuing a degree in elementary education, graduating in 1949.
Florence taught kindergarten in Bremerton, Wash., Buhl and Virginia, retiring in 1987. She found teaching kindergarten fun because children are so enthusiastic and eager to learn. They are uninhibited and tell “news” that is sometimes quite comical to adults.
In 1951 Florence was united in marriage to Raymond Koski. They lived in Bremerton, Wash., before returning to the Iron Range and later to Britt in 1960.
The couple enjoyed camping trips to the Canadian Rockies as well as spending time at the “cabin” on Lake Leander. Other favorite adventures included trips to Alaska and Hawaii.
Florence and Ray were members of the Sand Lake Chapel where they both helped out with “pasty bakes.” Florence also served as an organist for worship services and often accompanied soloists.
Florence is survived by her husband, Ray; daughter, Lynn (Tom) Wood, and granddaughters, Katrina Lynn Wood and Elke Marie Wood, all of Duluth; and Sophie the Labrador Retriever who always brought a smile to Florence. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda and Nestor; brothers, Helmer, Ray (Bucko), Vern and Wilbert; sisters, Helmi Komulaine and Helen Nordman.
At Florence’s request a private service is planned.
