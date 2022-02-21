Florence Minnie Marturano, 92, of Chisholm, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the Guardian Angels Health & Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing, Minn., from complications following a stroke.
The daughter of Nazzareno and Fondina (Tiburzi) Lautizi, Florence was born and raised in Chisholm, Minn. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1947 and went on to obtain her teaching certification from St. Cloud State Teachers College. She taught elementary school for several years prior to marrying Paul Marturano at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm on May 2, 1953. She and Paul lived in Buhl, Minn., until 1959 and then moved to Aurora, Minn., due to Paul’s job in the mining industry. In 1965, Florence and Paul moved to Sept-Iles, Quebec. In 1971, they moved to Wabush, Labrador. The family returned to Chisholm in 1974 where Florence and Paul resided for the rest of their lives.
After raising her seven children, Florence became more involved in the community. She substitute taught and worked with homebound students in the Chisholm school district. Florence worked as a bookkeeper for Scott’s Appliance and then as a receptionist for Dr Gary Jensen. She was a devout Catholic and an active member of St Joseph’s Catholic Church. Her work in the church included the women’s auxiliary, marriage preparation and the church choir. Florence was a member of the Italian American Club, Dance Club, her beloved bridge club, the Red Hat’s and the Chisholm Community Foundation. She loved to curl in earlier days, she bowled and was an avid golfer well into her 80s. Florence was an excellent cook, knitter, and an amazing seamstress, tirelessly mending jeans and other items for her 19 grandchildren. Florence loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren more than anything. She enjoyed playing games with them and supporting their many activities. Florence also loved her brothers, sisters and many cousins, but had a special bond with her sisters Di and Phyllis.
Florence is survived by seven children: Tom (Stephanie), Brian (Cathy), Paula (Mike Koshmrl), Dionne (Paul Sentieri), Joe (Deb), Tony (Carol), Paul David (Cindy); grandchildren: Laura, David (Sarah); Dan, Mark (Alicia); Michael, Matthew, Leah (Nick Asher); Nicholas, Sydney; Joelle, Morgan, Rebecca; Marshall, Tia (Josh Shain), Anthony, Victoria; Ashley, Mia (Jameson Lundquist), Lucian (Cynthia); great-grandchildren: Danika, Aiden, Carson, Brady; Rowan; Ari; Kalvin, Isla; Paxton, Luisa; Kouver, Declan. Sisters: Dionilla Valentini, Phyllis Antognozzi; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Marturano; and her two brothers, Fred Lautizi and Roms Lautizi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer as celebrant.
Visitation will be from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Inurnment will be in Chisholm Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Chisholm Community Foundation, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm or a charity of your choosing.
The Marturano family would like to thank all of Florence’s caregivers who have assisted us during her final years, including her home caregivers, especially Matt Koshmrl, DaHee Kim, Tia and Paxton Shain; ambulance crews, ER personnel, the therapists at Big Stone Therapy, Heritage Manor and Guardian Angel’s staff. A special thanks to the staff at Guardian Angel’s and Dr. Copeman’s hospice team for Florence’s end of life care
We understand many people have legitimate concerns about COVID-19 and we anticipate a large gathering. If you have any symptoms of illness, please refrain from attending.
If you cannot attend, we appreciate your condolences, thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.