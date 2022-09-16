Florence May Kacer, age 83 of Hibbing, MN, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022 at Guardian Angels Nursing Home in Hibbing, MN.
She was born on January 20, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN to Norbert and June Lamberty. Florence graduated high school and went off to attend college and obtained her training in nursing. She worked as a nurse for a long time at many different hospitals before she ran Sanitary Harry’s Bar until closing it to retire. Florence was also very active in her American Legion. She was married early on to Arthur Thell and they raised a family of five sons together. Florence eventually was married to John Kacer until his passing.
Florence is survived by her sons; Ken Thell, James Thell, Stephen Thell, Jeff Thell and Patrick (Paula) Thell, her three adored grandchildren and many other close relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing, MN. Father Daniel Weiske will officiate mass. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at 11 a.m. Fellowship will be shared in St. Leo’s hall following the services. A private interment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery in Kelsey, MN.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing, MN.
