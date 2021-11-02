Florence M. Osness, 69, of Ashland, Wis., passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
She was born July 29, 1952, in Park Falls, Wis., the daughter of Guy D. and Marion P. (Wells) Lamphear.
Florence was united in marriage to Albert DiMarco and later to Lance Osness. She worked for the Ashland County Human Services Department for over 30 years. She was the church secretary and treasurer for the First Assembly of God Church in Ashland for many years.
Survivors include her children, Laurie (Kevin) Decker of Harrison, Wis., and Anthony DiMarco of Duluth; grandchildren, Kayla (Taylor), Jacob (Shannon) and Izabella; sisters, Marie (Mick) Hogan of Hoyt Lakes, Minn., and Debbie (Eric) Ostergaard of Virginia, Minn.; brother, Louis Lamphear; and her canine companion, Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Linda Taddy and Patsy Kinnear.
A funeral service for Florence will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the First Assembly of God Church in Ashland with Pastor Robert Formella officiating.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Church in Ashland and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery, Ashland.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI. Online condolences for Florence’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
