Florence M. Bowen passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Waterview Pines in Virginia, Minn.
She was born on July 22, 1929, to Ella and Fredrick Lindberg in Cook, Minn. Her family lived in Cook where her father worked for the railroad. Florence attended high school in Cook and in the summers worked at Cooper’s Café and Voss’s Resort on Lake Vermilion. Florence graduated from the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis, Minn., and worked most of her career at the State Bank in Virginia, in bookkeeping and new accounts.
Florence met and married Thomas Bowen in Virginia, where the couple lived. Florence loved music, flower gardens, and being with her grandchildren. She volunteered at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, was a girl scout leader, and made costumes for dance recitals. She made hundreds of birthday cakes and loved to laugh and travel. Florence was known as someone who was always up for anything, be it going to concerts or having coffee with friends, playing kick the can or hiking in the woods with her grandchildren, giving the slots a spin at the casino, playing bingo or even a new exercise class.
Florence is survived by her children: Sandra (Bruce) Birk of Idaho Falls, Idaho, William (Michele) Bowen of Las Vegas, Nev., Linda (Mickey) Scipioni of Lake Vermilion, and Richard (Sue) Bowen of Corona, Calif.; five grandchildren, Lisa and Erica Birk, Jessica Bowen, Michael Scipioni, and Jill (Jake) Slater; four great-grandchildren, Connor, Mason, and Chase McClelland and Sutter Slater; and her only living brother, George Lindberg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Fredrick Lindberg; husband, Thomas Bowen; and brothers, Lloyd and William Lindberg.
Florence will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank the staff at Edgewood Vista and Waterview Pines who always demonstrated professional and compassionate care for her.
A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia with Pastor Amy Jenssen officiating.
A celebration of life will be planned for the spring.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
