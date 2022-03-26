Ferdinand Leo Gams

Ferdinand L. Gams Jr. 72, of Eveleth died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at his home. He was born on Oct. 29, 1949, in Virginia to Ferdinand Gams Sr. and Mae (Jurjavich) Gams.
At the age of 15, he began his first band, The Mustangs, followed by numerous bands including Nostalgia, Cornerstone, and the Eveleth Clown Band. Fred graduated from Eveleth High School in 1967.
He attended Staples Vocational School, completing his courses in Tool Design. Fred worked at Woolworth’s where he met his future wife, Rozella S. Rozell of Embarrass. They were married at the Immaculate Conception Church in Eveleth in 1975. They were together for 27 years.
Following Woolworth’s, he was employed by Fiat Allis Chambers (it also had numerous other names). This career allowed Fred to visit numerous places in the world. Fred and Rozella also started a business out of their home which later they opened a retail store called Cornerstone. He married his second wife, Debra (Tintor) Gams of Hibbing, along with her two sons, Nolan Tintor and Jamie Tintor.
Fred loved playing the drums and instilled this love in both of his sons. He loved being in the Eveleth Clown Band, where he enjoyed throwing candy to the kids. He loved children. Fred liked spending time with others, conversing and entertaining. Visiting was one of his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed all water activities, including fishing and boating. He was known for his great laugh and poking fun at people showing off his good sense of humor.
He is survived by his sons, Ferdinand L. Gams III (Niecie) and Lance L. Gams; his sister, Nanci Gams; nephew, Michael Anderson; and two beautiful grandchildren, Eva and Phiya.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Debra Tintor; sister, Dawn Anderson; and brother, Gene Gams.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Deacon Dan Schultz will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service. www.cron-sheehy.com
