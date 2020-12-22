It is with sadness that our family announces the passing of our sister, Faye Gerallyn Sundeen, of Sun City West, Ariz.
Faye was born to Lila (Huhta) and Gerald Sundeen on Sept. 27, 1950, in Soudan. She was a 1968 graduate of Tower-Soudan High School. Following high school Faye attended Ely Junior College. Faye worked at Moose Lake State Hospital and later joined the U.S. Army. Following the Army, Faye went to nursing school where she received her RN degree in 1979.
Faye led a colorful life — full of fun with her nieces and nephews — Faye was just a big kid at heart.
Faye did hand work, liked watching football and reading, and enjoyed a daily cruise in her golf cart. Faye loved Arizona.
Faye is survived by her siblings: Sarah and Charles Young, Amy Berglund, Lori and Tim Tomsich, Tom and Jayne Sundeen and Mindy Sandstrom; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a lifetime friend and companion, Edna Coffey; brother-in-law, Roger Berglund; and an infant sister, Ann Marie.
We will miss you Faye and will remember you with a smile. Always in our hearts.
