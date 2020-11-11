Faye Elizabeth ‘Bruzenak’ Brown

Our beautiful, funny: daughter, sister, niece and cousin, Faye, was taken away from us way too soon. She had so many future plans that she will never be able to experience. She lived life to the fullest spending as much time as she could with her brother, Jeffery, and her beloved dog, “Katie.” She loved taking long walks, archery and working out in the gym. She worked for Shop Jimmy for many years loving the job and the people she worked with. Even customers became friends. She had a serious side and always took care of business making sure that every detail was handled.
Faye was born on Sept. 23, 1968, to Mike and Carol Bruzenak in Virginia, Minn. She grew up in Wolf, Minn., on The Farm. As a kid she loved to chase the chickens and play in the dirt. Her favorite musician was Alice Cooper and she was always lip syncing to his songs. Faye married Steve Brown and for a time they lived in Brussels, Belgium. She later relocated to the Minneapolis, St. Paul area to be closer to her parents and family.
Sadly Faye left behind her father, Mike (other mother, Ronda); brothers, Dustin, Dylan and Jeffery; sister, Laura (Benny) Werner; favorite nephew, Logan; and her partner, Jeff Dally all in the Minneapolis area; aunts: Carolyn and Charlene Bruzenak, Shirley Nelson, Sharon (Jerry) Strle, all on the Iron Range, Carol Ann (Dave) Sok of Anniston, Ala.; and Marylee Lynn of Bremerton, Wash. Uncles, Greg (Laurie) Bruzenak, Jack and John Ranniker all from the Iron Range, Dave (Sophie) Bruzenak of Pflugerville, Texas.
Along with numerous cousins, she will not be alone as she was met by her mother, Carol Jean; other father, Bob; uncles, Larry Bruzenak, Joe Joe Sersha and Tom Ranniker; fraternal grandparents, Pearl and Charlie; maternal grandparents, Francis and Peter Backor and Joe Sersha (other grandad).
