Everett Hiipakka, 93, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living.
Everett was born in 1927 to George and Lilly (Beldo) Hiipakka in Elmer, Minn. Everett graduated from Toivola High School and entered into the United States Army where he served with the military police during World War II. Everett was united in marriage to Elvie Anderson on July 16, 1949 in Elmer, Minn. The couple resided in Toivola, Minn., until moving to Grand Rapids in 1997.
Everett worked for DM&IR Railroad and farmed. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor. Everett loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He instilled his strong family values in his children.
Everett is survived by his daughter, Wendy Rustad of Deer River, Minn.; sons, Howard (Priscilla) Hiipakka of Cook, Minn., and Randy (Phyllis) Hiipakka of Grand Rapids; 16 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Everett was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Elvie; son, Terrance “Terry” Hiipakka; sister, Elsie; son-in-law, Allyn Rustad; three grandsons; one sister-in-law, and many brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids.
A Graveside Service will be Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Toivola Cemetery, Meadowlands, Minn. Carl Tinquist will officiate.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minn. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
