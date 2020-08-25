Everett Hiipakka, 93, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living.

Full obituary and service times will be coming soon.

Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Load entries