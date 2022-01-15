Evelyn R. Von Holdt, 86, Hoyt Lakes, Minn., passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, under the care of Hospice at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, Minn.
Evelyn Ruth Von Holdt was born on May 29, 1935, in Norman County near Gary, Minn., to Charley and Emma (Zahn) Hedrich. She graduated from Gary High School in 1953. Continuing her education, she went on to graduate from LPN Nursing School in Crookston in 1956.
Evelyn married her love, Alvin, on February 8, 1958, and soon they started a family. Evelyn loved to spend time visiting with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends. She cherished the time she spent with them and looked forward to time spent talking on the phone with them also. They meant everything to her. She enjoyed going shopping and kept herself looking so nice, never forgetting her lipstick. Evelyn enjoyed taking trips with family, flowers, hunting, and traveling to destinations with her husband after he retired, just the two of them. She attended Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes, taking part in all church activities, she especially loved quilting.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Bruce (Lori) Von Holdt, Bemidji, Minn., and Lori (Scott) Karppinen, Hoyt Lakes, Minn.; five grandchildren: Eric Von Holdt, Alexandria, Minn., Nickolas (Bryna) Von Holdt, Bemidji, Minn., Jessica (Lance) Schilling, Bemidji, Minn., Andrew (Kayleigh) Karppinen, Duluth, Minn., and Ethan Karppinen, Park Rapids, Minn.; eight great-grandchildren: Lucas, Eliana, and Claire Von Holdt, Molly, Reid and Marlea Von Holdt, Evelyn Schilling, and Faye Karppinen; sister, Marcella Olson, Minneapolis, Minn.; and many nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Emma; six sisters; five brothers; three nephews; four nieces; and her beloved husband, Alvin in October of 2014.
Due to family health concerns, a private family service will be held at Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home in Fertile, Minn., with burial at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Fertile.
