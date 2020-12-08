Evelyn Mae Minzghor, 95, of Chisholm, MN died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1925, in Sycamore, Ill., the daughter of Harry and Alice (Graham) Black. When she was 10 years old the family moved to Cass Lake, Minn., where she went on to graduate from Cass Lake High School. She moved to Chicago where she married Harry Minzghor. She was a very loving mother of four children. They lived in Chicago for seven years, then moved to Hibbing, where the children graduated from Hibbing High School. Evelyn was known as Mae to her friends. She worked at the Cass Lake Library for 22 years, a job she really loved. She also worked at the Hibbing Speedway. They then moved to Calumet where they found wonderful neighbors and friends. The last 21 months she was at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
Evelyn is survived by children, Dennis (Ann) Minzghor of Spokane, Wash., Diane (Art) Koski of Keewatin; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sons, David Minzghor, Doug Minzghor; grandson, Nathan Minzghor; and granddaughter, Dawn Minzghor.
Private funeral services will be held at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. The funeral will be posted to the Cease Family Funeral Home Channel on YouTube.
Interment will be at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cass Lake under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home of Bemidji.
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
