Evelyn Joyce Knutson

Evelyn Joyce “Tiny” Knutson, 89, of Eveleth, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Essentia Health-Miller Dwan Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1932, in Twin Valley, Minn., to Clarence B. and Gladys (Bloomfield) Hall. Evelyn was united in marriage to Vernon O. Knutson on Oct. 30, 1954, in Twin Valley and had lived on the Iron Range since 1957.
Evelyn was a homemaker and a member of United in Christ Lutheran Church. For many years, she made the baptismal bibs and baked goods for the church. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, knitting and having coffee with neighbors. Most of all, Evelyn loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. A summer trip to grandma’s was not complete without a homemade popsicle. Evelyn was also known for her chocolate chip cookies.
Evelyn is survived by her sons: Mike (Anni) Knutson and Greg (Pam) Knutson, both of Eveleth, Dave (Rebecca) Knutson of Garrett, Ind., and Don (Dottie) Knutson of Farmington, Minn.; grandchildren: Beth (Paul) Giddings, Sam, Alex, Jillian (Eric) Thorne, Brittany (Anthony) Bisbee, Bradley, Kristen, Emily, Isabel, Matthew, Zachary and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Aiden and Grayson; sister-in-law, Judy Penske; special friend, Myra Malterud; and other neighbors on Long Lake and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; and siblings: Dorothy, Helen, Louise, Mildred, DeWitt, Mae Dean, Laura, Lily, Alice and Emory.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at United in Christ Lutheran Church, Eveleth. Pastor John Dietz will officiate.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.
Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.