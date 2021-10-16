Evelyn (Evie) A. Koski, 86 passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Chisholm, Minn.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1935. She was the youngest of eight children born to Nick and Anna (Hill) Lehto. She grew up and attended school in Embarrass.

In 1953, she married Ronald E. Koski and they lived in Virginia where she was a long time employee at the Virginia Municipal Hospital. They enjoyed retirement in Sun City, Ariz., and summers at Birch Lake, Babbitt.

Evelyn is survived by her four children: Debby (Tom) Smuk, Dee (Gary) Kochevar, Mike (Joanne) Koski, Dawn (Stephen) French; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Heritage Manor Staff for their kind care of Evelyn.

Per Evelyn’s request, there will be no service.

Private burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

