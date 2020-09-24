Evelyn “Evie”-Engelun-Finstad-Ekelund-Finstad, 93, went to the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, of natural causes at the Waterview Woods, Eveleth.
Evie was born on Aug. 1, 1927, to Ole and Kristine Engelun. She grew up in Silverdale, and graduated from Orr High School. After High School, she moved to Duluth, worked at a bakery for a short time and then got a job at the phone company during WWII. She later married John “Jack” Finstad and took ownership of the Gold Mine Resort. During this time, they adopted a son, Allen, and then had a daughter Brenda. They lost their beloved son when he was 8 years old. The family continued to run the resort for over 30 years. After retiring from the resort, they lived in Buyck. Evie and Jack were married for 49 ½ years before he passed away on June 16, 1998.
Evie later married her lifelong family friend, Ferdinand Ekelund, in October of 1999. They moved to Esko, Minn., for a short time and then moved to Superior, Wis., where they remained for 15 years. After Ferd’s passing, she moved to Waterview Woods where she lived the remainder of years to be close to her daughter.
Evie was an active member of the Crane Lake Chapel for 50+ years and a member of the Sons of Norway.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Jylha (fiancé Jonathan Tomatz); granddaughter, Randi Strahan (great-grandson Chaz) of Coal City, Ill.; grandson, Jason (Erika) Strahan, (great-grandsons Thatcher and McCoy) of Virginia, Minn., grandson, John Jylha (Alison Zaverl) of Duluth, Minn.; step-grandchildren: Bradley Sundeen, Dezi Jylha (step-great-grandchildren: Samantha, Ante, Jerry Jr. Gracie, and Asher); step-grandson, Tim (Laura) Eckart (step-great-grandchildren: Easton, Alaina and Owen); step-granddaughter, Cassandra Jylha (Owen Erjavec); step-granddaughter, Elizabeth (Tony) Altabelli (step-twin great-grandsons Charles and Vincent); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Evie was preceded in death by her son, Allen; husband, Jack Finstad; second husband, Ferdinand Ekelund; brothers, Ole (Tina) Engelun and Ted (Murial) Engelun; sisters, Agnes (Oscar) Lundquist, Maggie (Earl) Bloomquist, and Ruth (Robert) Swenson; niece, Barbara; step-granddaughter, Tonya Jylha; and step-great-grandson, Tristan Jylha, in infancy.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Forest Home Cemetery, Buyck, Minn.
Family respectfully encourages that attendees wear masks and use safe social distance practice. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.