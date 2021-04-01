Evelyn E. Scherle, 93, of Virginia passed on to eternal glory in heaven to be with Jesus and his followers early on Monday, March 29, 2021. Praise be to God.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1927, to Hazel and Clement Puffe in Euclid, Minn. She was raised in the Christian faith, and enjoyed singing hymns with her sister.
She graduated high school in Blackduck, Minn., and worked in Billings, Mont., where she met and married her love Emil Scherle in 1954. They moved to the Iron Range in 1956.
Evelyn was a homemaker and raised her children with love and faith in our Lord. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Aurora and then at Trinity Lutheran Church in Virginia, where she enjoyed her quilting group.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Linda (Bill) Saari of Virginia; three sons, Roger Scherle of Duluth, Ronald (Wendy) Scherle of Aurora and Rodney Scherle of Biwabik; two grandchildren, Miranda (Dan) Vogtman and Preston Saari; and one great-granddaughter, Sydney Vogtman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil; parents, Clement and Hazel Puffe; two children in infancy, Debra and Sandra; two brothers, Lloyd and Henry; and two sisters, Alice Mae Puffe and Shirley Lueck.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Virginia CareFree Assisted Living for the care and compassion that was given to their mother.
A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.