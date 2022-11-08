Evelyn E. Johnson, age 91, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
Evelyn was born Aug. 31, 1931, in Fredonia, N.D., to Abner and Edna (Ollila) Haro. She was united in marriage to Walter Johnson on March 19, 1966.
Evelyn received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Valley City State University at Valley City, N.D. She attended the University of North Dakota at Grand Forks, N.D., and graduated from the University of Minnesota (Duluth) with a Master of Education Degree in 1979 and Reading Specialist concentration. She taught at Aurora Hoyt Lakes from 1957 to 1990 in elementary grades as well as developed units of instruction for gifted, talented and enrichment curriculum.
Evelyn was a member of American Federation of Teachers, Education Minnesota and Education Minnesota Retired, A.A.R.P., Ladies of Kaleva, Apostolic Lutheran Church, In America Church Women, Minnesota Education Association, National Education Association Retired, and Minnesota Senior Federation.
Evelyn is survived by her nieces: Jessica (Michael) Wilkens, Jacquelynn (Greg) Kramer, and Cassandra Kramer; nephews, Justin Anderson and Matthew Wilkens; sister, Ruth (James) Doll.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter E. Johnson; and sister, Nina Haro.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
