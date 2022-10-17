Evelyn E. Johnson, age 91, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 1 – 3 p.m. at Range Funeral Home in Virginia.

