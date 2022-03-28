Evelyn Arlene (Hamar) Anderson, 84, of Eagles Nest Lake Township and formerly of Duluth, Minn., died Friday, March 25, 2022.
She was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., on April 15, 1938, Evelyn graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1956, she later graduated from the Charles T. Miller Hospital School of Nursing with honors in Surgical Room Specialties in 1959.
Evelyn was married to Larry D. Anderson on June 27, 1959.
She was co-owner of Anderson Animal Hospital 1963-1999 (AKA North Shore Veterinary Hospital, Duluth). She was a Veterinary Surgical Supervisor from 1970-1999.
In 1999 she retired to Eagles Nest Lake Township, Minn.
Her loves were strong with nature, gardening, her deer, bears, and anything else that would visit the woods surrounding her.
Evelyn is survived by loving husband, Larry Anderson; daughter, Rene (Wally) Gelecinskyj; grandchildren, Onia and Anders Gelecinskyj; sister, Carolyn (Sidney) Peterson; nephews, Kerry (Becky) Hecimovich, Terry (Lisa) Hamar, Greg Peterson; other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, 2615 First Ave., Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home, Private family interment at a later date.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation services in Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
