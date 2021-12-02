EVELETH — The Eveleth-Virginia Airport Authority received a $32,000 federal grant Wednesday through The American Rescue Plan Act, which will help the airport in a number of ways.
Congressman Pete Stauber, R-Minn., announced the grant which was a part of $200,000 in funding through the Federal Aviation Administration for six regional airports in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.
“The grant is going to help out with cost related operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitation, janitor services, fuel, combating the spread of the pathogens at the airport and debt service payments,’’ said Kris Marafioti, Eveleth-Virginia Airport Coordinator.
“As a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation, I know that our regional airports are the lifeblood of our economy as they bring goods, services, and consumers to the region,’’ Stauber said in a news release. “That’s why I am proud to help announce federal funding that will improve airport operations and deliver more economic activity to our local communities by extension.”
The breakdown of the funds are as follows:
• The Eveleth-Virginia Municipal Airport will receive $32,000.
• The Duluth Airport will receive $32,000.
• The Cloquet Carlton County Airport will receive $32,000.
• The Grand Rapids/Itasca County-Gordon Newstrom Field Airport will receive $59,000.
• The Little Falls/Morrison County-Lindbergh Field Airport will receive $32,000.
• The Longville Municipal Airport will receive $22,000.
