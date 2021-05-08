Eunice Darlene Stevens was born on June 10, 1932, to Carl Emel and Hazel Donzella Adamson (Smith) in O’Neill Nebraska.
Her life’s journey ended on April 27, 2021, at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth, Minn., after a brief stay.
She was united in marriage to Kenneth Owen Stevens on March 18, 1950, in Leadville Colo. They shared 57 loving years together before Ken’s passing on Dec. 25, 2007.
In 1957, they moved to Hoyt Lakes, Minn., making this their permanent home.
They had three children: Jeanie Faye died Feb. 24, 1952, Christine Ann Bystrom (Andrew) died Dec. 15, 1995, and Kenneth Owen Stevens JR (Donna) of Hoyt Lakes, Minn..
Eunice was an extremely dedicated wife, mother, aunt, sister, in-law, friend and her favorite, grandmother to her three dearly adored grandchildren and their partners: Codi Jean Stevens (Adam Fix), Rosco Owen Stevens (Nika Fredricksen), and Quentin Owen Stevens (Megan Schultz).
Eunice was a very generous person, always willing to share anything. She also had an outstanding work ethic. The day wasn’t over until the “to do” list was done. For a time she worked in the kitchen at the Boase Elementary school.
Some of her other pleasures included: sewing, bowling, golfing, Sudoku, gardening, reading, picnics, camping, the Hallmark channel, candy, shopping, antiquing, gambling, dancing, berry picking, cooking (known for her 10 alarm chili), baking (especially cookies), and to travel. Above all of these she cherished spending time with her friends and family near and far. Two of her special nieces were Sandy (Don) Potter and Little Ethel (David) Normand.
Eunice was the youngest child in her family and was affectionately called Boopie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and all nine of her siblings: Ethel Andersen, Augusta Hall, Hazel Gray, Edna Hurd, Donald Adamson, Lois Adamson, Iris Stevens, Gladys Murray and Emel Junior Adamson.
Per Eunice’s request there will be a graveside service for her immediate family. She will be sadly missed but will probably be remembered by many as being Sweet, Kind, Beautiful, Loving and Always Right. Rest In Peace.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora, Minn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.