Eunice Corine Krogstad died peacefully in her sleep April 21, 2022, at Waterview Pines.
Eunice was born to Emma and Carl Christianson on Sept. 13, 1934, at Erie (Near Trail) at her grandparent’s log homestead in Hickory Township, Thief River Falls. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in McIntosh, Minn.
At the age of 3 1/2 she made her home with her aunt and uncle, Gladys and Edward Hansen of Hill River Township north of McIntosh. She attended county school in Hill River until the 4th grade when her uncle passed away moving her to a small farm in McIntosh. At the age of 15 she started working after school and weekends at the Pioneer Memorial Home in Erskine until she graduated from McIntosh high school in 1953. Attended Bethesda practical nursing school in Crookston, Minn., and graduated June 28, 1954 with her LPN license.
Eunice met her husband John Morris Krogstad the love of her life; they were united in marriage June 29, 1954, at the Nashwauk Lutheran Church. They lived in Keewatin, Aurora, moving May of 1957 to Lakeland (rural Gilbert). Past President of the Biwabik area American Legion Auxiliary #160, a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Aurora, MN. She also was an avid sewer and quilter, she made lap robes for the veteran’s hospital and also enjoyed making lefse at the church.
Eunice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was a quiet soft spoken person with the patience of a saint raising her five children. Debra Franson, Larry (Susie) Krogstad, Nancy (Dado) Tabalba, Duane Krogstad and Susan (Tom) Makela. Grandchildren Brian Franson, Christopher (Trisha) Krogstad, Allison (Ben) Krogstad Pawlik, Jennifer (Rigo) Aguirre, Daniel (Rachel) Tabalba, Rachel (Eric) Larson, Melissa (Josh), Grooms and Amy Makela; Great Grandchildren, Kyra and Clarissa Krogstad, Oswin and Henning Pawlik, Sofie and Alex Aguirre, Jashton and Maddox Tabalba, Quin and Nina Perkins, Greyson Grooms, Jordan Peterson and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband John of 60 years, biological parents and the aunt and uncle who she was raised by; sisters: Betty Blokzyl, Grace Bovee, Amy McMahon and Marie Headley; brothers: Vernon Christianson, Kenneth Hansen and Edward Hansen; son-in-law, Rodney Franson; granddaughter, Jacqueline Peterson; and great-granddaughter Gemma Grooms.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Aurora with Pastor Greg Anderson officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Biwabik Township Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
