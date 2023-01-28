Eugene Ivan Ferweda, age 77, was found unresponsive in his home in Angora, Minn., on December 26, 2022, due to a massive heart attack, according to the medical examiner.
He was born to Ivanhoe John and Pearl Augusta (Tuntland) Ferweda on June 9, 1945, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December of 1965 as a Pavement Specialist until called home in August of 1966 on a hardship discharge due to family home fire, then proceeded to build a successful contracting business which he operated until his passing.
We hope you remember him for the amazing ingenuity and engineering feats of Ferweda General Contracting; his colorful engaging personality; captivating blue eyes; elaborate extraordinary stories of his personal life; his immense enjoyment of hunting, fishing, and gardening; and his endearing love of his faithful canine companions.
Eugene is survived by his six children: Jesse, Vicky (James) Anderson, Aimee Nugent, Andrew, Christi (Paul) Abrahamson,and Carla (Charlie) Jesness, as well as eleven grandchildren.
If you would like to share your colorful personal story about Eugene, it can be mailed to the family in care of Vicky Anderson, 20408 County Road 445, Bovey, MN 55709.
Per his wishes, cremation services were provided by Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, MN with no public service to be held.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.