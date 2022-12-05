Eugene ‘Gene’ M. Borbiconi
March 1, 1927—December 1, 2022
Eugene Borbiconi, age 95, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
He was born March 1, 1927, at the Rood Hospital in Hibbing to August and Edith (Sorci) Borbiconi. At age 16 Gene joined the US Navy and served during WWII on the Cruiser U.S.S. MIAMI-CL-89. On Feb. 22, 1952, Gene was joined in marriage to Betty Furlan at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. After a short stint with the Oliver Mining Company Gene was laid off, he took the Minnesota State Troopers Exam, which he passed but could not join the force because of his height. On April 16, 1962, Gene was hired on with the Hibbing Fire Department he served until his retirement on April 16, 1982. In 1999 Gene received his high school diploma which he never received because of his service during WWII. Gene had a vast knowledge of firearms; he enjoyed going to gun shows with his son Kip and his trips to the casino with his daughter Geri. Gene was also an avid golfer, curler, and bowler, he loved to hunt and fish. Later in life Gene would watch countless documentaries and shows about history, he learned to navigate YouTube and eBay and for his age excelled at using technology. Gene was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1221, life member of The American Legion Post 0222, AMVETS Post 0012, life member of U.S. Navy Cruiser Sailors Association and a member of U.S.S. MIAMI-CL-89 Association. First and foremost, Gene loved his wife Betz and his children, his family was the most important thing to him.
He is survived by his children, Geri Borbiconi, Kip (Cheryl) Borbiconi; grandchildren, Teresa Twardowski, Tracey (Marc) Peacock; five great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, two nephews and one niece.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents August and Edith; brothers, Alfred and Ronald.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Mid-Range Honor Guard will accord military honors.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
