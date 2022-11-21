Eugene ‘Gene’ Louis Rappuchi
December 31, 1929—November 11, 2022
Eugene ‘Gene’ Louis Rappuchi
December 31, 1929—November 11, 2022
Eugene L. Rappuchi, age 92, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Chisholm, Minn., at Aspen Grove Assisted Living.
Gene was born in Buhl, Minn., on Dec. 31, 1929, to Eugene and Matilda (Babini) Rappuchi. He graduated from Buhl High School and completed a couple years of other schooling. He was married to Patricia Mattson and they raised their family along northern Minnesota in Bemidji, Grand Rapids and Hibbing as Gene moved for his work. He was a longtime salesman for Prudential Insurance and finished his career as manager. He took pride in helping people get to their retirement and was able to do so himself at 55 years old. Being a longtime member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gene was a very active member of the local Knights of Columbus. He made and was known for his secret spaghetti sauce which he cooked for endless events. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Eugene is survived by his children: David (Raeann) Rappuchi, Dan (Lisha) Rappuchi, Robert Rappuchi and Debra (Paul Decker) Rappuchi; siblings, Joseph (Jane) Rappuchi, Sharon Casteel, Patricia (Michael) Oregleri; grandchildren, Marco Rappuchi and Alexander Decker; great grandchildren, Azura and Vincent Rappuchi; very special friends, Jim and Helen Jerkovich; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; son, Eugene Rappuchi Jr.; granddaughter, Hannah Rae Rappuchi; and siblings: Jack Rappuchi, Robert Rappuchi, Betty Dean and Pauline Kubas.
There will be a private interment at the Maple Hill Columbarium in Hibbing at a later date.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.