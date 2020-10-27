Eugene “Gene” J. Rudolph, 76, of Hibbing, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020 in Duluth, Minn.
He was born on Feb. 29, 1944 in Chisholm, to Albert and Angeline (Slapnicher) Rudolph. Eugene attended Chisholm High School and graduated with the class of 1964 and was a lifelong resident of the Iron Range. He was drafted by the United States army in 1966 and served for his country. After his service, Eugene worked for many years at Twist Drill in Chisholm. He was active in the Hibbing bowling leagues and loved to fish, watch Vikings games and BS with the guys down at the Corner Bar in Hibbing where he always had to have his morning cup of coffee. Eugene loved to spend time with his family, especially his nieces and grandnieces. He was always sneaking his dog, Titan, treats and spent a lot of time loving up on his new puppy, Cooper. Eugene could not live without his lifesavers mints and always had some with him.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Jennifer) Rudolph; granddaughters, Rianna and Alaina Rudolph; sister, Barb (Rock) Trdan of Chisholm; nieces, Gena Harder of Hibbing and Roxanne Trdan of Chisholm; grandnieces, Alexa Harder of Hibbing, Aella and Maeya White of Hibbing and Drea Madich of Hibbing.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Angeline; and his infant son.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Interment will follow at the Chisholm Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.