Eugene Forest Bandelow, 91, of Zim, passed away peacefully at home Feb. 28, 2021, surrounded by his family. “Gene” was one of four children born to Charlotte and “Fred” Bandelow May 6, 1929, in Congress Park, Ill.
Gene served in the United States Navy from 1950-1954. He met and married his wife of almost 70 years, Marilyn, in 1951. Together they raised three children, making their homes in Illinois, Alaska, and Minnesota. Gene held various occupations - from a cab driver in Chicago, to logging and truck driving, to looking for oil on the North Slope in Alaska.
Gene and Marilyn ultimately laid their roots in northern Minnesota. Here Gene was well known as an entrepreneur in businesses including Geno’s Wagon Wheel, Forbes Country Corner, and S&J Hauling.
Gene was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Gene was a patient man who adored spending time with his grandchildren. This was evidenced throughout his life in the smile on his face and the twinkle in his eye any time he was with them. His caring and compassionate nature also extended to animals - whom he was always happy to line up for their daily “lessons.”
Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He always looked forward to goose hunting trips with his family. Gene also stayed active in building and remodeling projects with those he loved.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn Bandelow; children, Geno (Tammy) Bandelow, Vicki (Paul) Thronson, and Lori (Bret) Ojala; as well as 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Charlotte Bandelow (Dunn) and Gottfried “Fred” Bandelow; his brothers, Ralph and Fred Bandelow; and sister, LaVerne Ebling (Bandelow.)
A memorial service and interment will be planned with Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home of Eveleth for summer 2021.
