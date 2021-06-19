Eugene Forest Bandelow, 91 of Zim, passed away peacefully at home Feb. 28, 2021, surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, June 26, at the Forbes Cemetery.
A celebration of life and luncheon will follow at the McDavitt Town Hall located at 9042 Zim Road in Zim at 1 p.m.
