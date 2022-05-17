Eugene A. “Skip” Malenius, 98, of Fayal Township died peacefully with family at his bedside on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1924, in Sparta, Minn., to Alex and Signe (Mahla) Malenius.
Eugene graduated from Eveleth High School and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Eugene later attended and graduated from Multnomah College in Portland, Oregon for refrigeration. He then took courses with ICS for refrigeration and air conditioning, later training with U.S. Steel for electrical, instrumental and electronics. He was united in marriage to Eva “Stina” Maki on Dec. 20, 1947 in Virginia. They made their home in Fayal Township in 1956. Eugene retired from U.S. Steel as an electrician and instrument repair.
He was a member of United in Christ Lutheran Church and Mesaba Range Post 1172 Veterans of Foreign War of Eveleth.
He is survived by his children, David Malenius of Cloquet, Minn., Dean (Barb) Malenius of Eveleth, Daniel (Lori) Malenius of St. Louis Park, Minn., Diane Van Skike of Bloomington, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Sue Malenius of Biwabik,; sister, Joyce Niemi of Virginia; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva; son, Donald; daughter-in-law, Susan “Suzi” Malenius; son-in-law, Mike Van Skike; brothers and sisters-in-law, Victor (Elvie) Malenius and Toivo (Helen) Malenius; infant brother, Edwin; brother-in-law, Ben Niemi and parents.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire Essentia East Range Hospice staff for the wonderful care given to Eugene and his family.
Private family services were held. Burial was in Eveleth Cemetery.
