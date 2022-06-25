Ethel Mae (Bergeron) Costello, of Leonidas, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the age of 96 at Carefree Assisted Living Center in Virginia, MN.
Ethel was born on September 17, 1925, to Bertram and Nora (Grenier) Bergeron in Hibbing, MN. She graduated from Assumption Hall in 1939 and Hibbing High School in 1943, continuing on to the College of St. Scholastica where she earned her BA degree in Sociology and Psychology (1947).
Ethel spent her entire career in Social Services, always seeking to help others in need. She was a devout Catholic and with her calm demeanor and kindness, she was a blessing to many who might otherwise have been turned away. On September 5, 1959, Ethel married George B. Costello at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. They moved to Leonidas shortly thereafter where they settled and raised their three daughters. She remained in Social Services until her retirement (1985), enjoying life to the fullest.
She and George traveled to Hawaii and spent winters in Arizona. She also enjoyed walking, reading, and trips to Las Vegas and Fortune Bay. She especially looked forward to the annual girls’ trip to the Mall of America with her family. Many memories were made over the years and for that time, we are grateful.
Ethel was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, the National & Arrowhead Chapters of POW, past member of the Westside Civic League, Eveleth Women’s Golf League, Business & Professional Women’s Association, and Catholic Daughters of America. She also served as a Girl Scout troop leader and catechism teacher.
Survivors include daughters Kathleen (John) Pahl of Glenbeulah, WI, Nora (John) Mattei of Eveleth, and Mary (Joe) Tersteeg of Defiance, MO; granddaughters Ashton Aubuchon of Denver, CO and Megan Jo Tersteeg of St. Louis, MO; sisters-in-law Mavis Bergeron of Thompson, Georgia and Suzanne Costello of Iron River, WI, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, siblings William, John and Jean, as well as cousin Monsignor Patrick McDowell.
The family thanks the entire staff at Carefree Assisted Living and Moments Hospice for their kindness and amazing care throughout the past few years and especially the past month.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Mpls., MN.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.