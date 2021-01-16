Ethel Jane Barnes, 85, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Cook Care Center after a diagnosis two months ago from an aggressive form of cancer.
A visitation for Ethel will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Mlaker Funeral Home.
A graveside service and burial will be held in the spring.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.