Ethel Jane Barnes

Ethel Jane Barnes, 85, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Cook Care Center after a diagnosis two months ago from an aggressive form of cancer.

A visitation for Ethel will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Mlaker Funeral Home.

A graveside service and burial will be held in the spring.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load entries