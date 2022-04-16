Esther Susan Heinonen, 95, of Virginia passed away April 12, 2022, at Waterview Pines Nursing Home in Virginia.
Esther was born on December 19, 1926, in Brittmount, Minn., to Andrew and Aina (Leppinen) Maki. She married Henry Heinonen Jr. on June 10, 1944, in Cook, Minn. She was a wonderful cook at many area restaurants until retiring in 2004. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sauna nights, reading, and doing word searches.
Esther is survived by her children: Norm (Diana), Betsy (Mike), Roger (Timi), Todd (Ann); grandchildren: Scott (Holly), Norm Jr. (Jacquie), Dana, Sarah (David), Laura (Greg), and Kelly (Bryan); great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Anna, Vinny, Tori, Britt, Bella, Ben, and Eleanor; numerous nieces and nephews.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her grandson, Chris Phillips; and her five brothers and three sisters.
Services will be held at Range Funeral Home in Virginia on Thursday, April 21, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services with coffee-an’ following.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
