Esther M. Salmi, 98, of Eveleth died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
She was born on May 27, 1922, in Makinen. Esther attended schools in Forbes and Cotton. She was united in marriage to Wayne A. Salmi on Sept. 21, 1938, in Markham.
Esther worked various jobs and retired as the hospitality host in the gift shop at Mine View in the Sky. She was an active member of United in Christ Lutheran Church and bowled twice a week until she was 87, winning many awards. Esther was a founding member of Eveleth Hockey Mons, Grand Marshal of 2015 Eveleth 4th of July Parade and a member of Eveleth Heritage Committee.
She is survived by her children: Brad (Janet) Salmi, Val Judnick, Sharon (Larry) Stimac, Greg (Jo-Ann) Salmi, Lyle Salmi; grandchildren: Craig (Debbie) Judnick, Coleen (Jon) West, Robin Judnick, Jeff (Nicole) Stimac, Shannon (Robert) Hill, Angela Robinson, Cole Kilen, Tabitha Salmi, Nicholas Christopherson, Alizarin Salmi and Anikka Salmi; great-grandchildren, Lucas Judnick, Shane West, Chelsie Judnick, Gabrielle Robinson, Madisen Robinson, Ava Hill, Jamison Hill, Maija Hill, Riley Stimac and Jack Stimac; an expected great-great-granddaughter; sister, Helen Budisalovich; brother, Lester (Delphi) Hallfors; half-brothers, Eino (Doreen) Hill, William Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; daughter, Kathy Kilen; son, Loren Salmi; grandson, Kevin Salmi; siblings, Lorraine, Jean, Melvin, Arlene; and her parents.
The family would like to thank Esther’s special caregivers at Edgewood Vista, especially Melissa, Kim, Alena, Alicia, Brandi, Leigh and Kelly for the care they provided.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at United in Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth. Officiant will be Rev. John Dietz.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
Social distancing, capacity limits and masks will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook online and leave a memorial message, go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.