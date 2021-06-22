Esther Hyvonen Straynor was born on Dec. 5, 1922, in Biwabik to Herman and Hilma (Emas) Hyvonen. She grew up in Belgrade Location and graduated from Gilbert High School in 1940. Following graduation she worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., at the Pentagon and at Boeing Aircraft in Seattle, Wash. She served in the U.S. Navy Waves during World War II.
Esther married Joseph Straynor on Sept. 11, 1948. She was an Eveleth resident for 66 years.
She was a Minnesota Vikings fan, liked polka dancing, walking, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and listening to country western music, her favorite was Alan Jackson.
She was affectionately called “Pumpkin” by her great-grandchildren and many others.
She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Kochar; granddaughter, Jennifer (Keith) Wainionpaa; grandson, Justin (Teresa) Kochar; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Brooke Pontinen, Austin and Autumn Kochar, and Kyle and& Kayla Wainionpaa; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Straynor in 1989; her parents, Herman and Hilma Hyvonen; and her siblings, John Hyvonen, Eino Hyvonen, Mary Saari, Annie Esther Hyvonen, William Hyvonen, Milton Hyvonen, Elsie Hyvonen, Annie Hyvonen, Arnold Hyvonen, Arthur Hyvonen, Gertrude Kotnik, Raymond Hyvonen, and Albert Hyvonen and their spouses.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth with visitation one hour before.
Luncheon at the Eveleth Auditorium will follow the service with burial at the Eveleth Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
