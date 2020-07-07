Ervin Lee Minier, 91, of Ely, died Friday, July 3, 2020, in Wakefield, Mich.
He was born April 27, 1929, in Wakefield to James and Eloise (Hopkins) Minier.
He was married to Kathryn Zuidmulder on Nov. 21, 1953. She preceded him in death on Dec. 16, 1995.
Ervin was a proud veteran of the Armed Services of the US. He worked at LTV and was a lifetime logger. He enjoyed traveling, restaurants, gardening and making firewood. Spending time with his family, relatives and friends is what he enjoyed the most.
Survivors include his daughter, Debra Minier of Floodwood; his four sons: Daniel, Michael, Dennis and Edward all of Ely; his sister, Karen Wedenoja of Ironwood, Mich.; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ervin was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his two brothers; and three sisters.
Special Thank you to Leonard at the Northwoods Motel, Wakefield, Mich., and to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Rescue Squad for all of their help .
Graveside services will be held at noon Friday, July 10, at the Embarrass Cemetery in Embarrass, Minn.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
