Ervin J. ‘Skip’ Dixon

Ervin J. “Skip” Dixon, 81, of Side Lake, Minn., died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

He was born Jan. 8, 1940, in Oak Park, Ill., to John and Viola (Johnson) Dixon. He was a graduate of Chisholm High School. Skip was a longtime Chisholm resident before making his home at Side Lake in 1999. He was blessed with 51 years of marriage to Joy Schroeder on February 7, 1970. He worked as an electrician and was a proud member of the Electrical Workers Union Local 294, Grace Lutheran Church, the Chisholm American Legion and the Minnesota National Guard. Skip loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was also a long-standing member of the Potato Lake Hunting Lodge.

Ervin is survived by his loving wife, Joy; sons, John and Joel; four grandchildren: Travis, Caleb, Jaden and Jaxon; three great-grandchildren, Hudson, Maddelyn and Finley; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ione Schwartz and Karen Ledford.

Memorial Service for Ervin will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Chisholm with Rev. Brad Felix officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.

Interment will be at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

