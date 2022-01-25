Ervin Gene Sams passed on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Born Oct. 31, 1944 to Ervin M. Sams and Rosetta (Rice) Sams in Hibbing, Minn., Ervin quit school in seventh grade, and went to work on Great Northern, moved to Seattle where he loaded bombs on ships.
In 1967 Ervin moved back to Hibbing, and worked for Erickson Lumber Co. On March 23, 1968, he married Mary Stahl, had three boys: Steven, James and William (Bill) Sams.
He worked at Burlington Northern and retired after 40 years at Burlington Northern Santa Fe.
Ervin helped organize Penny Lee, I believe in Life Pro Life Center. He enjoyed his family, loved wife, Mary, Steve, Jim, Bill, grandkids, Jess, Cera, Damon; great-grandkids: Logen, Michael, Penellope. He liked to fish — he would say, “going to drown some worms and feed the fish — all they do is eat the bait.” And he liked hunting with Jess, also taking the kids to water parks all over Minnesota; loved training horses — he always said.”I was a cowboy before it was popular.”
Ervin was preceded in death by father, Ervin M. Sams; sons, Steven and Jim; stepfather, Harry Lucas; mother, Rosetta (Rice) Lucas; Sister, Caroline (Cal) Smith; Aunts, Iris and Nola, Uncles: Martin, Marvey and Melvin Rice.
He is survived by wife, Mary; son, Bill; grandson, Jess; granddaughter, Cera (Damon) Connor; great-grandchildren: Logen, Michael and Penellope; brothers, Walt (Kathy) and Terry (Teresa) Lucas; Sister, Sherry (Al) Curtis; and many cousins.
