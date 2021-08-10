Ervin Everet Johnson passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Virginia.
He was born in Angora on Oct. 2, 1933, to Everett and Helia (Arola) Johnson. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Furu in 1960.
Ervin was known as the Bird-Man of Virginia and was well known for his fantastic wood carvings. He loved painting. Ervin honorably served in the Korean War.
Ervin is survived by his children, Sue (Russ) Monson, and Steve Johnson; grandchildren, Vanna Johnson, Josh (Chelsie) Monson, and Jamie (Kalen) Fischer; great grandchildren, Ashlyn Fischer, Jack Fischer, Cameron Monson, and Cullen Monson; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Diane Johnson; and his parents.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Virginia and Landmark Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences go to rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.