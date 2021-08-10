Ervin Everet Johnson

Ervin Everet Johnson passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Virginia.

He was born in Angora on Oct. 2, 1933, to Everett and Helia (Arola) Johnson. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Furu in 1960.

Ervin was known as the Bird-Man of Virginia and was well known for his fantastic wood carvings. He loved painting. Ervin honorably served in the Korean War.

Ervin is survived by his children, Sue (Russ) Monson, and Steve Johnson; grandchildren, Vanna Johnson, Josh (Chelsie) Monson, and Jamie (Kalen) Fischer; great grandchildren, Ashlyn Fischer, Jack Fischer, Cameron Monson, and Cullen Monson; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Diane Johnson; and his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Virginia and Landmark Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences go to rangefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ervin Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries