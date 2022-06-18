Ervin Carl Henningsen, 76, passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2022, in Tularosa, N.M.
He was born on June 11, 1945, in Chatfield, Minn., to John & Ruth Henningsen. Erv grew up in Hoyt Lakes, Minn. At 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and spent the next three years, two of which were overseas, until he was honorably discharged in 1966. He served aboard the USS Casa Grande as a machinist. He then went to work for Erie Mining Co. until he felt the need to travel. He was an over-the-road truck driver until his retirement. He then explored the southwest in his toy hauler camper until he settled in New Mexico. His true loves were his daughter and riding his motorcycles. He was looking forward to his yearly summer bike trip to Wyoming, and northern Minnesota, to escape the desert heat.
Erv is survived by his daughter, Melanee (Chris) Ramirez, of Casper, Wyo.; his brother, Ray (Margaret) Henningsen of Crown King, Ariz.; and his sister-in-law, Mary Henningsen of Salt Lake City, Utah; one beloved granddaughter, Jaelyn; three nieces, and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Dale Henningsen.
Erv’s final place of rest will be in the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, S.D., where he will be buried with full military honors on Friday, July 15, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer on the Iron Range in Minnesota.
