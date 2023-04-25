Erveen E. A. Serra
Erveen E. A. Serra, 93, of Virginia, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at The Waterview Woods Nursing Home in Eveleth.
Erveen was born on March 5, 1929, to Ervine and Betty (Milos) Maryland in Virginia, Minn. Before the age of 7, Erveen began taking dance lessons at the Wilhelmina Gardner Dance Studio at the Odd Fellos Hall, and made her first stage appearance in 1937.
After graduating from Roosevelt High School, she attended Virginia Junior College and then graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from UMD in 1951—the first class to graduate after Duluth State Teacher’s College became part of the University.
Erveen met Val (Voltaire) Serra through mutual friends in 1947, and they married the summer of 1951. Erveen remained his “Girlie” until his death in 2017.
By 1952, Erveen had opened “Erveen’s Studio of Dance” at their home. After the births of her two children and the need for more space, Erveen partnered with Maria Crist to start the Range Academy of Dance on Pierce Street in Eveleth. In 1978, Erveen moved on alone, and opened the Range Academy of Dance at 420 Chestnut Street in Virginia.
During a 3 year interval in the 1970’s, she also developed curriculum for dance and creative movement, as part of a federally funded grant program in the Virginia elementary schools. This fit in with her passion to share dance with as many young people as possible.
Erveen extended her love of dancing to other communities as well, offering classes and lessons through recreation programs in area towns, including Mt. Iron, Buhl, Parkville, Cook, Tower, Gilbert, Eveleth, Aurora, and Ely. She wanted the kids growing up in this part of the Iron Range to have the chance to learn and enjoy dance, and to carry that love with them wherever they went in life.
Her goal was always to provide a well-rounded repertoire of skills, including ballet, tap, ballroom, and modern dance. Her brother, Dr. Daniel Maryland often partnered with Erveen to demonstrate dance styles as part of her many student recitals. Erveen kept her own skills honed and her creativity sparked by taking classes and attending dance conventions throughout her career.
After 60 years, Erveen retired from her dance studio in 2012. Her daughter Bette Jo had been her associate during the last 30 years, attending to the store front and secretarial needs of the dance studio. Erveen was 83 years old at this time, but would not retire until she knew there was another instructor who could step in to take her place and teach dance to the kids of the East Range..
Following the death of her husband, Erveen retired to an apartment at the Rouchleau in Virginia and celebrated her 90th birthday there in 2019. Her final move was to the Waterview Woods Nursing Home in Eveleth.
The family would like to thank the staff at Waterview Woods for their kindness and loving care.
Erveen is survived by her children, Bette Jo in Virginia, Roland and his daughter Alison in Stoughton, Wis., grandson, Anthony in Eagan, brother, Dr. Daniel Maryland in Duluth, 5 nephews and 3 nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter-in-law.
Erveen will be remembered for her passion and love of dancing by the thousands of students who came under her wing. It is with a fond farewell that Erveen is sent on her new dance into the heavens
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Virginia with Pastor Brad Felix officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial was in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
