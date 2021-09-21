Ernest Walter Olsen Sr. passed peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, after battling cancer.
He was born Oct. 2, 1941, in Brainerd, Minn.
Ernest lived most of his life on the Iron Range. He worked at the Keewatin sawmill until he started at Hannah Mining in 1970. He retired from the mine in 1992. He was a licensed locksmith. Ernest was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and four wheeling. He also loved tinkering with grandfather clocks.
Ernest is survived by wife, Vada (Uchytil) of Nashwauk, Minn.; sons, Ronald Olsen of Mesa, Ariz., Ernest Jr. (Ruthie) Olsen of Nashwauk; stepchildren, Julie (Tracy) Robinson of Pine River, Minn., Allen Swope of Pengilly, Minn., Albert (Suzanna) Swope of Converse, Texas; and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by wife, Mary (Pierce) Olsen; stepson, Wesley Olsen; parents, Marguerite Robbins and Bertyl Olsen; siblings: William Marovich, Warren Marovich, Bernice Foley, Ronald Marovich and Ruthie Marovich.
There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Cloverdale Hall on County Rd. 8, north of Nashwauk.
