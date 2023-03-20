Ernest Walmer Ahola
Ernest Walmer Ahola, the youngest of eight siblings, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023, at the age of 92.
Ernest was born in Eveleth, Minn., on June 6, 1930. After serving in the United States Army during the Korean War, stationed in Newfoundland; Ernest returned to Eveleth and worked for US Steel as a train mechanic for his entire career. Ernest was also an enthusiastic outdoorsman, who loved being in the woods hiking, cross country skiing, canoeing, fishing, and camping. He found peace and serenity in nature and enjoyed spending time exploring the beauty of the Minnesota wilderness.
Ernest was a dedicated member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Virginia, Minnesota, where he found great comfort and support in his faith. He was an active participant in his church community and found joy in serving others.
Ernest’s love for his family was immeasurable, and he cherished every moment spent with them. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who always put his family first. Ernest also had a talent for working with his hands and loved to create things. He made a lawn swing out of willow that became a treasured family heirloom.
Special thanks to Waterview Pines who gave him and his late wife outstanding care and service. The nurses and staff were extremely kind and attentive. Also, thanks to Tractor Supply who hand delivered bird seed and squirrel food to his room at Waterview Pines. Ernie took great pleasure in feeding the birds and squirrels. He fed two albino squirrels and took immense pleasure viewing these squirrels. Essentia Health Hospice was also very appreciated for their love and care with Ernie’s final care and treatment.
Ernest is survived by his daughters, Debra Palensky (Patrick) and Carol Orr (Tim); his grandchildren: Christopher Lustig (Sharai), Garrett Palensky, Kati Palensky, and Becky Lustig; his step-grandchildren: Daniel, Makayla, and Alexandria-Anne; and his great-grandsons, Andre Stone and soon-to-be-born great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helvi Lillian Hill; his parents, Sophia and Victor Ahola; his grandson, Ryan Lustig; and all of his siblings.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 1:30 p.m. at the Eveleth Cemetery in Eveleth, Minn. There will be a Military Honor Guard. Bagpipes will be played, as that was Ernest’s favorite instrument. Ernest’s kind heart, gentle spirit, and unwavering devotion to family, faith, and the great outdoors will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Arrangements are made with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com
