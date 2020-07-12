Ernest Michael Lemieux, 91, of Virginia, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Benedictine Health Center in Duluth of a non-covid chronic health condition.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1928, in Virginia to Andrew and Louise (Kluser) Lemieux and graduated from the Virginia high school and Virginia Junior College.
Ernie was a U. S. Navy veteran of World War II and a member of Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson American Legion Post 239, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 1640, and Elks Lodge 1003, all of Virginia.
He married Donna J. Maki on April 15, 1950, in Virginia, and was the owner of Queen City Sun Printing in Virginia.
Survivors include six children: Michael Lemieux of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Jeffrey (Trudi) Lemieux of Duluth, Timothy Lemieux of Oakland, Calif., Jenny Lemieux of Virginia, Andrine (Clay Helberg) Lemieux of Duluth and Lisa Lemieux of Desert Hot Springs, Calif.; 10 grandchildren: Matt, David, Dustyn, Christian, Andy, Adam, Christopher, Dean, Kyra and Stef; nine great-grandchildren: Taylor, Ashton, Vayda, Ivy, Braden, Jory, Cederic, Athena and Jaida; and one brother, Gerald (Sharon) Lemieux of Newhall, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; great-grandson, Theo; and two brothers, Andrew and William.
Please wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church, with a 10:30 a.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Marquette Catholic School in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.